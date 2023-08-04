E-files have hardly been used to date

0
The respective federal governments have been trying to advance the digitization of the healthcare system for years. So far with little success. Today, Thursday, the German Bundestag published the Federal Government’s answer to a small question from the left-wing faction and the left-wing MPs Kathrin Vogler, Anke Domscheit-Berg, Susanne Ferschl and other MPs.
See also Sing the opposite stage?Li Keqiang did not wear a mask during his inspection tour in Nanchang (Video) | Li Keqiang | Nanchang | Inspection | Wearing a Mask | Economy |