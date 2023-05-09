E.League: Oliver referees Roma, Siebert for Juve-Seville – Lazio

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 09 – The German Daniel Siebert is the designated referee for the semi-final of the Europa League Juventus-Seville which will be played on Thursday at the Allianz Stadium. UEFA made it known. The assistants Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn and the Var Bastian Dankert are also German.



For the other semifinal, Roma-Bayer Leverkusen on Thursday at the Olimpico, the Englishman Michael Oliver was chosen, who will have his compatriots Stuart Burt and Lee Betts as assistants. Var and Avar fellow Brits Stuart Attwell and Chris Kavanagh.



(ANSA).

