The sending of e-mail advertising basically requires that the addressee has given their consent in advance. This is to protect him from being exposed to unwanted advertising. A recent decision by the Munich district court shows how far-reaching this protection actually is. The court made it clear that once consent has been given, it can expire after a certain period of time – at least if other circumstances arise in individual cases. This may result in the relevant email advertisement becoming inadmissible. Read more about the court’s decision in our post.

Consent with expiry date?

The decision was based on a dispute over the sending of email newsletters from 2021 and 2022. The background was that the plaintiff had registered for a newsletter with the defendant in 2015 as part of a golf club membership. At the end of 2017, the plaintiff received the last newsletter for the time being by e-mail.

It was not until December 23, 2021 that a new newsletter with the subject “Christmas greetings and information about changes for the new year” arrived in the plaintiff’s email inbox.

The plaintiff was informed of the following, among other things:

“… as a subscriber to the Golf.de newsletter, we are informing you today about a change in the future layout.

The sender and creator of the newsletter is and remains dg online GmbH (dgo). You have subscribed to the dgo newsletter free of charge and nothing will change about that.”

In the period that followed, the plaintiff received further newsletters on a regular basis. He therefore asked the defendant to what extent he had given his consent to receive advertising e-mails, whereupon the defendant referred to the consent from 2015.

This also explained that the plaintiff had not used the online portal in the golf club since 2017, so that his membership was terminated and he was initially removed from the mailing list. However, this was reversed after a cooperation with the DGV (German Golf Association) expired. According to the defendant, newsletters could have been sent from this point in time even without membership.

The plaintiff saw a violation of his personal rights in the sending of the newsletter from 2021 and, after unsuccessfully warning the defendant, sued the Munich district court for an injunction.

AG Munich: Consent may expire depending on the circumstances of the individual case

The court comes to the conclusion (judgment of February 14, 2023 – Az. 161 C 12736/22) that the originally granted consent of the plaintiff in view of the circumstances of the individual case ineffective due to the passage of time has become.

In doing so, it first deals with the views on the temporal effectiveness of consent that have been represented in case law and literature. It was noteworthy that the AG Munich expressly dealt with the decision of the BGH from 2018 (judgment of February 1st, 2018 – Az. III ZR 196/17). In the decision referred to, the Federal Court of Justice stated that once consent has been granted, it cannot in principle expire simply as a result of the passage of time.

Nevertheless, the AG Munich assumed in the present case that the consent – although it is basically unlimited in time – no longer exists in the present case due to other circumstances.

In particular, the court focuses on the following circumstances:

“The plaintiff had subscribed to the defendants’ newsletters in 2015 and 2017, but had not used his account on the defendants’ website since December 2017. The plaintiff had not received any newsletters since December 2017 as a result of his leaving a golf club. Leaving the club and the subsequent non-use were also known to the defendant, according to their statement in Annex K7. According to their own statements in Annex K7, the defendant only contacted them again in December 2021 after the cooperation with the German Golf Association had expired.”

In addition, the court emphasized that express consent was initially present. The plaintiff had initially taken out a subscription in connection with his membership in a golf club. This membership ended at the end of 2017, of which the defendant was also aware and did not send the plaintiff any more emails.

When the defendant’s internal regulations were changed at the end of 2021, the plaintiff had neither used his account with the defendant nor received emails from the defendant for four years. The defendant also had no positive knowledge that the plaintiff had re-registered for the newsletter or for another golf club associated with it.

In view of the considerable time span of four years and the end of the mailing as a result of the plaintiff leaving a golf club, the defendant could not assume that the plaintiff’s consent continued to exist. According to the court, the defendant should have first inquired whether this was still the case.

As a result, the newsletter was sent without effective consent. In the opinion of the court, such unsolicited sending of advertising e-mails constitutes a violation of general personal rights.

In doing so, it referred to an encroachment on privacy, which is protected by fundamental rights, and to Article 13 (1) of the EK Data Protection Directive, according to which electronic mail for the purpose of direct advertising is only permissible with the prior consent of the addressee. In the present case, the plaintiff’s interests worthy of protection would prevail, so that the interference found was also unlawful.

Conclusion

The interesting thing about the present decision of the AG Munich is that at first glance it differs from the case law of the BGH – after all, the latter had determined that consent once given is valid indefinitely.

At second glance, however, the AG Munich agrees with the BGH on this principle. However, it comes to the conclusion that such consent can nevertheless expire if other circumstances arise. It therefore remains to be seen whether further decisions will follow on this question and whether other courts will follow this line of argument.

