E-prescription is mandatory from 2024

In the future, health insurance companies should be able to offer their own e-prescription apps, which the insured can use to access electronic prescriptions and redeem them – the draft bill also provides for this. According to this, the health insurers should be able to decide for themselves whether they offer their own e-prescription apps or allow their insured persons access as an additional functionality of the user interface, which they already provide for accessing and managing the electronic patient file (EPR). With both options – the EPA app or the cash register e-prescription app – the cash registers must ensure that the application »takes into account the same technical requirements as well as data protection and data security specifications that the Gesellschaft für Telematik has for the e-prescription it offers -App has specified,” says the draft.

