Home » E-procurement: after the publication of the technical rules, the dialogue with the market continues
News

E-procurement: after the publication of the technical rules, the dialogue with the market continues

by admin

Following the publication of the Technical rulesAgID arranged for Friday 9th June from 10:30 to 11:30 an informal public meeting, with all the subjects who in various capacities operate in the field of e-procurement.

A moment of reflection and discussion to collect observations, bring out any interpretative doubts and start building together the process of adopting the Technical Rules.

The permanent consultation of the market, launched by AgID as early as April 2022 with the previous legislation and continued also in the context of the new Code of public contractshad the objective of involving all the players in the e-procurement ecosystem to bring out proposals and suggestions aimed at defining technical rules consistent with the current state of implementation of procurement platforms.

The recording of all public comparisons carried out since March 2022 is organized in one playlist published on Youtube channel of AgID dedicated to innovative procurement and e-procurement.

The published provision containing the Technical Rules is, therefore, the result of numerous public comparisons organized by AgID and meetings One to One with individual market operators who have specifically requested it.

The sharing path started does not end with the publication, AgID intends to continue in this direction and build, together with the stakeholders and all the interested parties, also the path of accompaniment and adoption of the Technical Rules.

To participate you need to register by clicking here.

See also  Leave a day in Rome - Principles and rules of good digital governance

You may also like

Pure enjoyment: Top chefs seduce at the “Tavolata”

Father and son missing after landslide in San...

33 sheep found dead on Osttiroler Alm –...

It is impossible not to make you cry...

Toxic smoke dissipates in the Northeast US

Xi’an: Youth volunteer service “love to help test”...

The driver is said to have locked children...

U.S. provides 2.7 trillion won worth of military...

Edict 2nd. notice Evangelina Valencia de Palomeque

Media: Trump’s audio recording in the document affair...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy