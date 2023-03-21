A public discussion was held on Monday 20 March on the definition of the Technical Rules for digital procurement platforms (e-procurement platforms) used by contracting stations.

The event organized by the Agency for Digital Italy recorded the participation of approx 200 subjectsincluding large companies, national and regional institutions, contracting authorities, service providers and e-procurement platforms and professionals who operate in the field of digital procurement in various capacities.

Lo draft decree reform of the Public Procurement Code, currently under discussion in the Chambers, provides for the drafting of the Technical Rules by AgID and a related certification process.

In this context, the Agency for Digital Italy has launched a public discussion with all the subjects involved in the production, marketing and management of the platforms, in order to acquire useful elements for the identification of the technical standards with which these platforms will have to comply, also taking into account the interoperability rules defined at European level.

The large participation confirmed the need to involve all stakeholders in the process of defining the technical rules that the digital platforms will have to comply with.

For this reason, the Agency will schedule further moments of discussion open to the public, also in the so-called “one-to-one” with individual operators. Agid invites interested parties to also elaborate written contributions that can be shared during this process, and send them to the dedicated email address [email protected]

The digitization of public procurement (e-procurement) represents a fundamental lever for greater efficiency of administrative processes, with positive results for economic growth, competition and innovation.

A digital revolution in which AgID actively contributes, which has allowed a 15-fold increase of the total number of electronic tenders carried out in the last 4 years in our country and one 50% reduction the timing of the award of contracts. The following video summarizes the state of evolution of Italian e-procurement:

