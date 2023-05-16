E-procurement: the draft on the Technical Rules has been published

It was held on Monday 15 May, in the presence of the Director General of the Agency for Digital Italy, Mario Nobile, the presentation of the draft on the technical rules that digital procurement platforms will have to comply with, as provided for by art. 26 of the new Code of public contracts.

Circa 250 people representatives of national and local public bodies, software producers and electronic platform managers, contracting authorities and aggregators took part in the initiative.

The process of permanent market participation and consultation, launched by AgID as early as April 2022 with the previous reference legislation, had the objective of involving all the subjects who in various capacities operate in the e-procurement chain to make emerge proposals and suggestions aimed at defining technical rules consistent with the current state of implementation of procurement platforms.

With the subsequent participation of Anac and the Department for Digital Transformation e over 500 stakeholders involved over the sessions, the approach open innovation it has confirmed its effectiveness, also for the definition of rules that are broadly shared and fair to all.

The process will end with the publication of the final version of the Technical Rules. Until then, all sector operators will be able to consult the draft and provide further comments and contributions to AgID, via the email address [email protected].

“The document we have presented is the result of a sharing process that AgID has always carried out – declares the General Manager of AgID, Mario Nobile – Technical rules are fundamental for the sector, with the aim of facilitating interaction and communication between the various players in the e-procurement supply chain. Technical standardization is a necessary but not sufficient condition to make things happen. We need a pragmatic approach capable of making us understand who we are, how we are structured and where we want to go, we need full awareness to better manage the dynamics of the sector. AgID’s approach has always been to open up, to welcome the observations and contributions of all the players in the ecosystem. Thanks to ANAC and the Department for Digital Transformation for sharing this journey with us. This is a draft, therefore still open to any further considerations and contributions. AgID will give an account to all those who still want to intervene, thanking those who have already participated. Let’s close this first phase and continue the process of implementing the digital transformation of public procurement together. AgID is ready to do its part”.

To download and consult the draft enough click here.

Review the video recording of the event.