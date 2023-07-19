E-procurement: the FAQs relating to the Technical Rules for digital procurement platforms have been published

AgID has published in the section dedicated to e-procurement of the institutional website the answers to the “frequently asked questions” (Frequently Asked Questions – FAQ), relating to the Technical Rules for digital procurement platforms recently issued by the Agency with resolution 137/2023.

The document intends to dissolve the interpretative doubts of the Technical Rules that emerged during the numerous public meetings held by AgID with the actors of the e-procurement ecosystem.

The FAQs are accompanied by further technical information: the “Interoperability model for digital procurement platforms”. A document that intends to clarify the interoperability model adopted in the field of e-procurement, in compliance with the Guidelines on the technological infrastructure of the National Digital Data Platform (PDND) for the interoperability of information systems and databases, which has the objective of enabling the simple and secure exchange of data and information between all the PAs. (art. 50 ter. del CAD).

Together with the Technical Rules, the published documents represent the outcome of a permanent market consultation process initiated by AgID with an open approach, “open innovation”, with all the subjects belonging, in various capacities, to the ecosystem of the e – Italian procurement.

AgID continues the sharing process started, providing support in the process of adopting the technical specifications, to which the procurement platforms will have to adapt by 1 January 2024.

For requests for further information on the Technical Rules, the FAQs and the interoperability document, you can write to [email protected]

To find out the entire process on the definition of the Technical Rules for digital procurement, AgID invites you to consult the playlist published on Youtube channel dedicated to innovative procurement and e-procurement, where records of all public comparisons carried out since March 2022 are available.