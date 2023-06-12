E-scooter in the middle of the sidewalk

17
Martin Dunst
Although there are a total of seven parking zones in the Friedensgemeinde, the companions, as in this case, stand all over the landscape. In the city of Steyr, too, it is noticeable that users keep scooters without thinking in the middle of footpaths and cycle paths. In the announcements of new scooter providers, they always point out that incorrectly parked vehicles can be reported and someone will then take care of bringing the scooters to a parking zone. Reality shows that this often does not happen and the system hardly works.
Author
Martin Dunst
Local editor Steyr
Martin Dunst
