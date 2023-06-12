E-scooter in the middle of the sidewalk

Although there are a total of seven parking zones in the Friedensgemeinde, the companions, as in this case, stand all over the landscape. In the city of Steyr, too, it is noticeable that users keep scooters without thinking in the middle of footpaths and cycle paths. In the announcements of new scooter providers, they always point out that incorrectly parked vehicles can be reported and someone will then take care of bringing the scooters to a parking zone. Reality shows that this often does not happen and the system hardly works.

This vote is disabled Please activate the category Targeting Cookies in your cookie settings to view this item. My cookie settings

ePaper

Read e-paper now! Read the daily updated ePaper edition of the OÖNachrichten – now flip through it digitally! to the epaper



Author Martin Dunst Local editor Steyr Martin Dunst

