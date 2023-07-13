EA Sports FC 24, first gameplay trailer live at 18.35

EA Sports FC 24 will be shown today with the first gameplay trailer: the presentation of the new episode of the Electronic Arts football series will take place in direct starting at 18.35, and you can follow it within this same news.

A few days after the first official trailer, EA Sports FC 24 is therefore ready for a detailed revealin which we will be able to see in-game sequences and finally discover how many and what innovations await us in the debut chapter of the brand known so far as FIFA.

Change the name or CHANGE ALL?

As we have already said, the name change from FIFA to EA Sports FC stands as one risky strategyespecially in the eyes of more casual users who are less accustomed to learning about this type of transaction.

The danger is obviously that of losing the extraordinary recognizability of a branding that the EA series has used proudly for decades but which at some point turned into wasteful ballast, or at least that’s what triggered the need for a change.

