Home » EA Sports FC 24, first gameplay trailer live at 18.35
News

EA Sports FC 24, first gameplay trailer live at 18.35

by admin
EA Sports FC 24, first gameplay trailer live at 18.35

EA Sports FC 24 will be shown today with the first gameplay trailer: the presentation of the new episode of the Electronic Arts football series will take place in direct starting at 18.35, and you can follow it within this same news.

A few days after the first official trailer, EA Sports FC 24 is therefore ready for a detailed revealin which we will be able to see in-game sequences and finally discover how many and what innovations await us in the debut chapter of the brand known so far as FIFA.

Change the name or CHANGE ALL?

As we have already said, the name change from FIFA to EA Sports FC stands as one risky strategyespecially in the eyes of more casual users who are less accustomed to learning about this type of transaction.

The danger is obviously that of losing the extraordinary recognizability of a branding that the EA series has used proudly for decades but which at some point turned into wasteful ballast, or at least that’s what triggered the need for a change.

See also  The Economic Development Zone held the 2022 school opening work conference

You may also like

Chinese and Australian Foreign Ministers Meet to Strengthen...

La Russa jr case, the owner of the...

Dominican Man Turns Himself In After Dragging Police...

“It’s a catch-up session before the championship for...

Wearing military clothing and heavily armed, they were...

Exploring Guangxi: Taiwanese Students Experience Zhuang Village and...

Author short film tells the Film Commission fund...

The World Bank appoints a new Resident Representative...

1.5 tons of cocaine fell in The Bahamas...

Feast of the Redeemer, still free places to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy