Formally, the small party presidency around SP leader Pamela Rendi-Wagner only makes recommendations for decisions by the much larger, 49-strong party executive. On Wednesday, the exceptionally eleven-strong committee – Rendi-Wagner has also invited her adversary Hans Peter Doskozil – to set the direction in the chronic leadership dispute.

After a turbulent week with the open confrontation between the camps around the chairwoman and around the Burgenland governor, the outcome is more uncertain than ever. Rendi-Wagner has signaled that he will not shy away from the fight for the presidency and the top candidate in the next National Council election. So far, Doskozil has not come out on these issues. An alternative candidate did not appear over the weekend either. The only thing that emerged as capable of winning a majority within the SPÖ was the longing for a quick and clear solution – for example after an early party conference as a “finale” with a decision that applies to everyone, as Linz Mayor Klaus Luger said in OÖN.

In any case, in the presidium around Vienna’s Mayor Michael Ludwig, the second President of the National Council Doris Bures and women’s leader Eva Maria Holzleitner, those in the majority are in the majority who were clearly on Rendi-Wagner’s side.

There the trend was towards an early party congress, while around Doskozil the member survey was preferred. Another argument in favor of the clarifying party congress would be that it could be held more quickly, for example before the symbolic May Day celebrations.

Author Lucian Mayringer Editor of Domestic Policy Lucian Mayringer