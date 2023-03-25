CRANBROOK, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 24, 2023 / Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (“Eagle Plains“) is pleased to announce the mailing of its management

information circular dated March 17, 2023 (the “Circular“) and related documents for the special meeting of Eagle Plains securityholders to be held at 9:00 a.m. (Mountain Time) on

April 26, 2023. The meeting is being held in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement under section 193 of the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), whereby Eagle Plains

will undergo a capital reorganization and, through a series of transactions, will transfer a majority of its portfolio of royalty interests to Eagle Royalties (the “Arrangement“).

Eagle Plains wishes to confirm that it has received overwhelming support for the Arrangement from multiple significant securityholders and along with the directors and officers of Eagle Plains, it

has secured written support of approximately 27.7 million Eagle Plains common shares (which represents approximately 25% of the total issued and outstanding Eagle Plains common shares), 8.2 million

Eagle Plains options (which represents approximately 75% of the total issued and outstanding Eagle Plains options) and 2.4 million Eagle Plains warrants (which represents approximately 44% of the

total issued and outstanding Eagle Plains warrants).

Further details with respect to the Arrangement are included in the Circular, which can be found on Eagle Plains’ profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Eagle Plains Resources

Based in Cranbrook, B.C., Eagle Plains is a well-funded, prolific project generator that continues to conduct research, acquire and explore mineral projects throughout western Canada. Eagle Plains

was formed in 1992 and is the ninth-oldest listed issuer on the TSXV (and one of only three that has not seen a roll-back or restructuring of its shares). Eagle Plains has continued to deliver

shareholder value over the years and through numerous spin-outs has transferred over $100,000,000 in value directly to its shareholders, with Copper Canyon Resources and recently Taiga Gold being

notable examples. Eagle Plains is committed to steadily enhancing shareholder value by advancing its diverse portfolio of projects toward discovery through collaborative partnerships and

development of a highly experienced technical team.