Eagles beat Chiefs at Super Bowl halftime

Eagles beat Chiefs at Super Bowl halftime

Mahomes is injured before halftime

Patrick Mahomes, ‘quarterback’ de los Kansas City Chiefs, He limped off at halftime of the Super Bowl that his team is playing this Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles in Glendale (Arizona, USA), after a hard blow to the right ankle, the same one in which he had been suffering from discomfort since the ‘playoffs’.

Late in the second quarter, with his team trailing 21-14, Mahomes found no passing lanes on a third down and was run over by TJ Warren, spraining his right ankle painfully.

Mahomes immediately showed signs of great pain and State Farm Stadium was silent, scared by the possible relapse of one of the great stars of the game.

The Chiefs’ quarterback sprained on the bench and his replacement, Chad Henne, broke into a jog to prepare for the possibility of taking the field.

