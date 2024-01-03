Earlier Rate Cut Expected: Goldman Sachs Predicts Number of Expected Rate Moves in 2024 | 01/03/24

• Goldman Sachs expects two rate cuts in 2024

• Fed is not touching the key interest rate – the fight against inflation has not yet been won

• US Federal Reserve promises interest rate cuts next year

The US Federal Reserve (Fed) has raised the key interest rate by more than five percentage points since March 2022 in the fight against high inflation. Inflation was further fueled, among other things, by the rise in energy prices caused by the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. In the meantime, price inflation has weakened somewhat, but is still above the 2 percent target set by the Fed. The market is now assuming that the key interest rate has reached its peak and is speculating about when the first interest rate cuts could follow.

Goldman Sachs expects first interest rate cut in Q3

The major US bank Goldman Sachs assumes that the US Federal Reserve will make two interest rate cuts next year, reports Reuters. Two rate cuts would mean a federal funds rate of 4.875 percent by the end of 2024. The previous forecast was 5.13 percent.

Goldman Sachs now expects the first interest rate cut in the third quarter of 2024, after previously assuming that the Fed would not begin cutting interest rates until December of next year.

“Healthy growth and labor market data suggest insurance cuts are not imminent… But the better inflation news suggests normalization cuts could come a little sooner,” Reuters quoted Goldman Sachs economist Jan Hatzius as saying in a Dec. 10 note.

“Our own inflation forecast is slightly lower, but FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) participants will probably still prefer to be less optimistic,” Hatzius said.

US Federal Reserve does not affect the key interest rate

On December 13, the US Federal Reserve announced that it would leave the key interest rate unchanged at a high level for the third time in a row. The key interest rate remains in the range of 5.25 to 5.5 percent and is therefore at its highest level in more than twenty years. However, as Goldman Sachs already predicted, interest rates are likely to be cut again next year. In 2024, the US central bankers expect an average key interest rate of 4.6 percent, after predicting a value of 5.1 percent in September. This means that around three interest rate cuts totaling 0.75 percentage points can be expected next year, as Dow Jones reports.

At the press conference after the interest rate decision, US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that the members of the monetary policy committee had also discussed the timing of interest rate cuts. However, Powell did not provide any further details and also made it clear that the battle against high inflation was not yet won. “Nobody wants to declare victory, that would be premature,” Dow Jones quoted the US Federal Reserve chairman as saying.

Inflation data in focus

In addition, the US Department of Labor recently announced that inflation in the USA weakened slightly in November. Consumer prices rose by 3.1 percent compared to the same month last year – in October they were still 3.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve has published new inflation estimates. For 2024, the Fed expects the inflation rate to be slightly lower than previously assumed. This should be an average of 2.4 percent. This year, the US Federal Reserve expects an inflation rate of 2.8 percent. Core inflation, which central bankers are paying particular attention to, is expected to be 3.2 percent this year and 2.4 percent next year.

Risk of recession remains

The US Federal Reserve also forecasts slightly lower economic growth for 2024 than three months ago. According to the central bankers, the US gross domestic product is expected to grow by 1.4 percent next year – 0.1 percentage points less than predicted in September. According to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, there is currently no reason to believe that the US economy is currently in a recession, but there is “always some probability that a recession will occur next year.”

Editorial team finanzen.ch

Share this: Facebook

X

