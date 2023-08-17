Early elections begin with the vote of prisoners without sentence

The voting of the anticipated elections began this Thursday with the suffrage of the prisoners without firm sentence in the jails. PHOTO file API

Voting for early presidential and legislative elections began this Thursday, August 17, 2023, with the suffrage of prisoners without a final sentence, a process that takes place inside prisons.

A total of 4,756 citizens are enabled to exercise their right to vote 39 Social Rehabilitation Centers and, for this purpose, 62 Vote Receiving Boards have been installed in 20 provinces.

When inaugurating the day, Diana Atamaint, president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), thanked the support of the Armed Forces and the Police for the development of the event and for guarantee the security of electoral material.

Finally, @DianaAtamaint inaugurated the electoral process informing that the count of the #VotoPPL It will be scrutinized once the voting day on August 20 concludes. “We reaffirm our commitment to the 🇪🇨. From the CNE we guarantee safe and transparent processes”. pic.twitter.com/1BIMVrEvNo — cnegobec (@cnegobec) August 17, 2023

The votes received this Thursday will be scrutinized once the day is over election next Sunday.

Luis Ordóñez, director of the National Comprehensive Care Service for Adults Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders (SNAI), assured that the vote taking place this Thursday is “tangible proof of the inclusive democracy«.

“This event demonstrates the State’s unwavering commitment to respect and guarantee of political rights of persons deprived of liberty without an enforceable conviction,” he stressed.

The CNE pointed out that it liaised with the Armed Forces, the National Police, the SNAI and the Civil Registry, in order to guarantee that the inmates without a final sentence «can exercise their right to vote and participate in making transcendental decisions for the future of the country.”

The inauguration ceremony was held at the CNE headquarters, on the eve of the so-called “vote at home”, which will take place tomorrow, Friday, for people with some type of disability, who have registered for that modality.

Next Sunday, Ecuadorians will go to the polls to designate who will complete the presidential term for which the conservative Guillermo Lasso was elected (2021-2025).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

