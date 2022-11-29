Source title: The early snow in many places in the south is about to appear this winter. The rain and snow progress chart to see when it snows in your home

Currently, the strongest cold wave since this winter is affecting our country. As the main body of the cold wave moves southward, starting at night on November 29, some areas in the south will experience a shift in rain and snow. Many places may welcome early snow this winter, and some areas will also experience freezing rain. Before the main body of the cold wave went south, there had been extensive rainfall in the south. According to analysts, on November 28, the precipitation in the southern region was mainly dominated by warm air, with relatively high precipitation intensity and strong convective weather. Beginning on November 29, the cold air moved southward rapidly, and the south turned into a front or stable precipitation after the front, and the precipitation intensity weakened at the same time. However, as the temperature drops, some areas such as the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River will experience a change in the state of rain and snow. Many places may have snow at the beginning of winter this winter, and there will be freezing rain in some areas. The rain and snow transition time is mainly from the night of the 29th to the 30th. Solid precipitation such as sleet, snow, and freezing rain may occur in Hubei, southern Anhui, northern Zhejiang, northern Jiangxi, Hunan, and Guizhou. The southern Anhui, northern Zhejiang, and Hubei lines are basically dominated by sleet or snow, while western Hunan, Guizhou and other places have the possibility of freezing rain because of their relatively high altitude. Among them, Hubei, Hunan, Anhui, Guizhou, Jiangxi, Zhejiang and many other places are expected to welcome the first snow this winter. Taking Changsha as an example, from the night of the 29th to the early morning of the 30th, it may turn from rain to sleet, and the daytime on the 30th will be dominated by sleet, or early snow this winter, about 20 days earlier than normal. In many places along the middle and lower reaches of the Yangtze River, the first snowfall usually occurs in late December. This time, the first snowfall came earlier, even earlier than in some northern cities such as Beijing and Jinan. Experts remind that this cold wave will bring large-scale rain and snow to the southern region, and it is necessary to prevent the adverse effects of rain, snow and freezing weather on transportation, agriculture, power supply and other aspects. Affected by the cold wave, the temperature drops sharply, accompanied by rain and snow, the body feels damp and cold, please keep warm. In addition, heavy snowfall in Northeast China and other places is continuing, and it is coming to an end on the 29th. It is necessary to be alert to the cold after the snow and prevent the adverse effects of icing and freezing on the road surface; Weihai, Shandong and other places will have strong cold current snowfall on the 29th, and precautions should be taken.

