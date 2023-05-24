Home » Early start of construction for Südlink route requested
News

Early start of construction for Südlink route requested

by admin
Early start of construction for Südlink route requested

The planning approval documents for the Thuringian section of the planned South Link DC route were submitted to the Federal Network Agency on Tuesday. At the same time, the company TransnetBW applied to be able to start with the first construction work in autumn.

According to the plans, the underground cables will run 75 kilometers through the Wartburg district and the district of Schmalkalden-Meiningen. The decision of the Federal Network Agency is expected in late summer 2024. The construction project can then start, which is intended to transport electricity from wind energy from northern Germany to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

The route runs underground

Kevin Dziara from TransnetBW told MDR THÜRINGEN that almost a third of the route will be drilled deep in order to cross rivers and roads and protect larger forest and nature conservation areas. This proportion is particularly high in Thuringia. According to him, drilling is planned at a total of 26 locations. For example, the Wasunger Forest and the Stedtlinger Forest are to be crossed under.

See also  Are Visa cards better than Mastercards?

You may also like

Another fatality after storms in Italy

Rabat.. Security coordination overthrows an implicated in a...

Assembly of Risaralda, approved 7 billion for important...

Xi Jinping sends congratulatory letter to “2023 China...

Monument protection: Demolished villa in Dresden must be...

“Celebrating the International Day for Biodiversity”

The terms of the collegiate

Amok threat online: Hattingen school closed today –...

Chungbuk Office of Education Promotes ‘Revision of Position...

Blue night: Millonarios beat Peñarol 3-1 in Sudamericana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy