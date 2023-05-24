Early start of construction for Südlink route requested

The planning approval documents for the Thuringian section of the planned South Link DC route were submitted to the Federal Network Agency on Tuesday. At the same time, the company TransnetBW applied to be able to start with the first construction work in autumn.

According to the plans, the underground cables will run 75 kilometers through the Wartburg district and the district of Schmalkalden-Meiningen. The decision of the Federal Network Agency is expected in late summer 2024. The construction project can then start, which is intended to transport electricity from wind energy from northern Germany to Bavaria and Baden-Württemberg.

The route runs underground