Earned 1.6 million euros: police arrest doping dealers – Rhineland – news

Earned 1.6 million euros: police arrest doping dealers – Rhineland – news

Investigators from the Cologne criminal police and the Düsseldorf tax investigation searched seven properties – including three private apartments, a pharmacy and a doctor’s office in Cologne and two private apartments in Beverstedt, Lower Saxony.

One person was arrested. The officers seized drugs, narcotics and data carriers. They also seized a vehicle and secured cryptocurrency.

The accused are said to have sent goods by post

The four German suspects between the ages of 35 and 62 are said to have sold large quantities of drugs, doping and narcotics via various sales platforms on the Darknet and the public Internet since at least 2017.

They are said to have sent the goods to the buyers by post. The buyers, in turn, paid using cryptocurrency. According to the Cologne police, the suspects earned at least 1.6 million euros from the illegal trade.

