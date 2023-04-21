Solomon Garcia Cordoba

By: Salomon Garcia Cordoba

Tomorrow Saturday, like every April 22, World Mother Earth Day is celebrated. It is a date institutionalized by the United Nations Organization with the aim of raising awareness among humanity about the problems of overpopulation, pollution and the importance of conserving biodiversity.

The origin of this celebration is not recent, since the first antecedents are found in the 60s. It was born from a massive student protest and various mobilizations.

In 1972 the first international conference on the environment was held in Stockholm, which was called “The Earth Summit in Stockholm”.

As of 2009, April 22 appears compulsorily marked on the agendas of all countries worldwide as a day of vindication of nature, the environment and biodiversity.

This year 2023, Earth Day begins with the motto “invest in our planet”. The objective will be to achieve a collective effort that allows us to preserve a green planet for future generations. This point will only be achievable by complying with respectful policies and environmental practices that are in tune with the Planet.

It is believed that the oldest rock that forms the earth’s crust is 4,000 million years old and that the planet was formed 500 million years before this. So the earth is 4.5 billion years old.

Accelerated changes in climate are related to human activities primarily with the generation of greenhouse gases (GHG), which accumulate in the atmosphere and exacerbate the natural greenhouse effect, that is, they increase the amount of heat from the sun, which the planet retains. This concentration of the GHG causes an increase in the average temperature of the earth and causes changes in atmospheric pressure, which affects precipitation and external climatic phenomena.

With the increase in temperature, the poles melt, the sea level rises and coastal populations are affected. Agriculture suffers and food security is in danger. Climatic phenomena are more intense, frequent and unpredictable, thus affecting all the events that occur on Planet Earth.

