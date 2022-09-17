Today is my country’s 22nd National Defense Education Day. This year’s theme is “Opening a New Journey of the Times, Creating a New Chapter for the Patriotic and Strengthening the Army, and Casting Shields and Strong Defenses for the People”. All parts of our province will carry out various activities such as the test sound of air defense alarms to warn the cadres and the masses to be prepared for danger in times of peace and to strengthen the country and strengthen the army.

Although the world is safe, if you forget to fight, you will be in danger. The prosperity and strength of the country and the rejuvenation of the nation are inseparable from the popularization of national defense education and the enhancement of national defense awareness. At present, my country is facing a complex and volatile security and development environment. In promoting the peaceful reunification of the motherland, safeguarding national sovereignty, security, and development interests, and realizing the goal of the centenary struggle of the founding of the army, the national defense education has a glorious mission and an arduous task.

Strengthening national defense education and enhancing the concept of national defense is an important strategic issue that the party and the state have always attached great importance to. In recent years, my country has established Martyrs’ Memorial Day and National Memorial Day, established a system for honoring the party and the state, and planned to hold a series of major celebrations and commemorations. Recently, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, the State Council, and the Central Military Commission issued the “Opinions on Strengthening and Improving National Defense Education in the New Era” to strengthen overall work guidance from the top-level design. Build the foundation and promote the high-quality development of national defense education.

The key to strengthening national defense education is the participation of “all people”. It is necessary to vigorously promote national defense education into institutions, schools, enterprises, communities, villages, military camps, and networks, so as to achieve “five full coverage” of national defense education objects, regions, time, content, and means, and continuously improve the majority of cadres. The public’s national defense awareness and national defense literacy, continue to strengthen national defense education for leading cadres, focus on strengthening national defense education for young people, further mobilize the enthusiasm of all sectors of society, consolidate military and local forces, and promote the formation of a new pattern of national defense education work.