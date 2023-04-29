‘Earth tour’, guitarist Joe Satriani stops in Bologna – Emilia-Romagna

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, 29 APR – Joe Satriani, one of the most prestigious figures in rock music, arrives in Italy with his ‘Earth Tour’ and stops at the Teatro EuropAuditorium in Bologna on 2 May. A true pioneer, as well as an example of style for all those who have been inspired by him, Satriani is one of the most acclaimed musicians in the world, born artistically in the 80s, the golden age of guitarists. In his 30-year career, he has sold more than 10 million live recordings and studio albums, and garnered 15 Grammy nominations.



Originally from Long Island, born in 1956, Satriani began playing the guitar as a self-taught at 14, influenced by his great love for Jimi Hendrix, and after a few years he began taking jazz lessons. In 1986 he joined The Greg Kihn Band, his first real opportunity, and in the same year he released his first full-length solo album, “Not of This Earth”. The following year he released his second recording project “Surfing with the Alien”, which transformed him into a true superstar, and in 1988 Mick Jagger asked him to accompany him on his solo tour: the guitarist accepted the offer, starting with the singer and leader by the Rolling Stones for Japan. Back from that experience, he released “Flying in a Blue Dream”, in which he also recorded some vocals, proving to be a success: the singles “One Big Rush” and “Big Bad Moon” entered the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart. After having released the sixth and homonymous album in 1995, Satriani founded Tour G3, a tour conceived with Steve Vai and Eric Johnson with the aim of making the most virtuous guitarists of the rock music scene known to the world: the event becomes a real own institution and since then every year collaborates with a different group of guitarists in rotation.



The early 2000s were among the most productive for the guitarist, who then in 2009 – together with Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony, former members of Van Halen, and Chad Smith, drummer of the Red Hot Chili Peppers – founded the supergroup Chickenfoot, with which releases two albums, also continuing to work on his solo projects. During the pandemic Satriani composed the album “The Elephants of Mars”, released in April 2022. (ANSA).

