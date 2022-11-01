Home News Earthquake, 3.2 magnitude shock in Friuli
News

Earthquake, 3.2 magnitude shock in Friuli

by admin
Earthquake, 3.2 magnitude shock in Friuli

An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded at 21.17 in Friuli, with its epicenter near Torreano (Udine), in the Cividale area. According to the findings of the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the quake occurred at a depth of about 8 km.

The earthquake was felt distinctly by the population, even in Udine. “At the moment – writes the municipal group of civil protection of Cividale del Friuli on social networks – no reports of problems have been received: in any case, teams of our valuable volunteers are coming out for a quick visual check of the strategic infrastructures”.

See also  "Daghe un tajo" to social violence: the Treviso Tribune says stop to haters

You may also like

Earthquake in Friuli of magnitude 3.2 recorded in...

A family in difficulty above Ospitale

A thousand navigators awaiting renewal, stop by the...

Shenzhen released the rent reference price industry: the...

From the Rotary of Ivrea fundraising for families...

Covid, 4 thousand no-vax doctors are back in...

Guangzhou added 190 local confirmed cases yesterday, 289...

No vax, raid against the headquarters of the...

Trentino, hunter dead in Colledizzo: after 24 hours...

When Wu Zhenglong presided over the study meeting...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy