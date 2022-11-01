An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 was recorded at 21.17 in Friuli, with its epicenter near Torreano (Udine), in the Cividale area. According to the findings of the Civil Protection of Friuli Venezia Giulia, the quake occurred at a depth of about 8 km.

The earthquake was felt distinctly by the population, even in Udine. “At the moment – writes the municipal group of civil protection of Cividale del Friuli on social networks – no reports of problems have been received: in any case, teams of our valuable volunteers are coming out for a quick visual check of the strategic infrastructures”.