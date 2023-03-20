Mannheim. The city Mannheim has set up a working group together with several clubs, associations and companies from Mannheim to jointly coordinate further earthquake aid in Turkey. The idea came from the Mannheim entrepreneur Mustafa Baklan and Mustafa Dedekeloğlu, the chairman of the association “Mannheim helps without borders”, the city announced.

“It is impressive to see how many people, associations and initiatives have provided great help to the earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria over the past six weeks. Now the next step is to coordinate the work among each other and to agree on medium- and long-term goals. I am very grateful to Mr. Baklan and Mr. Dedekeloğlu for taking the initiative for this,” announced Mayor Dr. peter short

According to Baklan, donations will be used to buy foldable containers. “Many people need shelter, tents are not a solution. With the donations we have now collected, we will initially purchase and make available foldable living containers. The advantage of this is that they are easier to transport and can be taken to other crisis areas after people have settled again,” he explains.

However, long- and medium-term measures are also important, such as the construction of a school building, a day-care center for children or a medical center. “In Kilis on the Turkish-Syrian border, we have successfully set up a municipal education center for refugee Syrian and Turkish women with the support of the international department of the city administration. We can certainly repeat that elsewhere,” says Dedekeloğlu optimistically. The working group should also deal with aid in Syria in the future, since many Mannheim residents with Syrian roots would like to support their relatives and friends.

Donations are possible via the two non-profit organizations “Mannheim helps without borders eV” and the German-Turkish Institute for Work and Education (together with the TID, the Suntat Bildungsbrücke eV and the Turkish Parents’ Council).

Mannheim helps without borders registered association

IBAN: DE23 6709 0000 0095 9221 04

VR Bank Rhein-Neckar eG

Purpose: earthquake

Donations via PayPal: [email protected]

If you need a donation receipt, please include your postal address with the transfer.

German-Turkish Institute for Work and Education eV (DTI) eV

IBAN: DE91 6705 0505 0040 2575 35

Sparkasse Rhein Neckar Nord

Intended Use: Earthquake Turkey