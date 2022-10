A strong earthquake was felt in Genoa at 11.41 pm. Ingv recorded a magnitude of 3.5 epicenter 2 kilometers from Davagna, depth 8 kilometers, in the same area where other tremors have occurred in recent weeks. The president of the Toti Region announced that “There are no critical issues”.

