The Tourism Cabinet presented the Summer Plan 2023 that will start from April 1 and end on the 10th of the same month. “We have high expectations. We are expecting more than 78,000 visitors, equivalent to $98 million in foreign exchange earnings. According to our statistics, more than 80% of the accommodation is already reserved”, assured the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez.

The head of the Interior, Juan Carlos Bidegain, said that around 100,000 people that make up the National Civil Protection System will be deployed to serve the Salvadoran population. “The institutions have prepared a strategic plan where we will cover all the edges so that safer parties can take place,” he said.

Bidegain explained that there will be lifeguards at 110 points between beaches, lakes and recreational parks and 1,250 firefighters available. The head of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, emphasized that the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces will be in charge of protecting the population. Defense Minister René Merino Monroy confirmed that they will deploy 16,300 troops. While the PNC will have 24,448 agents, said its director Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

In conjunction with the PNC and the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT), the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) will work, said its head, Romeo Rodríguez. The official announced that they will divide their actions into two strategies: prevention and care of road accidents.

“We will have more than 1,000 vehicle devices, more than 912 cargo transport controls. Also, we will have more than 2,000 anti-doping tests and 148 traffic facilitation devices. We will have restrictions due to the number of tourists. We want to avoid accidents”, highlighted Rodríguez. Likewise, they will develop the MOP Plan assists you, where towing services will be provided throughout the country.

The Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, assured that around 20,000 people from the sector will participate in the plan, having around 400 establishments and 100 ambulances available to attend emergencies.

about the author

I like this: I like Charging…

Related