Home News Earthquake felt in national territory on Thursday afternoon
News

Earthquake felt in national territory on Thursday afternoon

by admin
Earthquake felt in national territory on Thursday afternoon

The Tourism Cabinet presented the Summer Plan 2023 that will start from April 1 and end on the 10th of the same month. “We have high expectations. We are expecting more than 78,000 visitors, equivalent to $98 million in foreign exchange earnings. According to our statistics, more than 80% of the accommodation is already reserved”, assured the Minister of Tourism, Morena Valdez.

The head of the Interior, Juan Carlos Bidegain, said that around 100,000 people that make up the National Civil Protection System will be deployed to serve the Salvadoran population. “The institutions have prepared a strategic plan where we will cover all the edges so that safer parties can take place,” he said.

Bidegain explained that there will be lifeguards at 110 points between beaches, lakes and recreational parks and 1,250 firefighters available. The head of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, emphasized that the National Civil Police (PNC) and the Armed Forces will be in charge of protecting the population. Defense Minister René Merino Monroy confirmed that they will deploy 16,300 troops. While the PNC will have 24,448 agents, said its director Mauricio Arriaza Chicas.

In conjunction with the PNC and the Vice Ministry of Transportation (VMT), the Ministry of Public Works (MOP) will work, said its head, Romeo Rodríguez. The official announced that they will divide their actions into two strategies: prevention and care of road accidents.

“We will have more than 1,000 vehicle devices, more than 912 cargo transport controls. Also, we will have more than 2,000 anti-doping tests and 148 traffic facilitation devices. We will have restrictions due to the number of tourists. We want to avoid accidents”, highlighted Rodríguez. Likewise, they will develop the MOP Plan assists you, where towing services will be provided throughout the country.

See also  Create a smooth road for "China Star"!my country's space launch still maintains ultra-high density this year

The Minister of Health, Francisco Alabi, assured that around 20,000 people from the sector will participate in the plan, having around 400 establishments and 100 ambulances available to attend emergencies.

about the author

You may also like

Fraud against the Caproni heiress in Milan, four...

Pope Francis hospitalized with pneumonia

Government of Casanare recovered 20 kilometers of road...

The Political Bureau of the Central Committee of...

Agrion studies algorithm that cuts water consumption by...

Chinese ambassador accuses UK of “making excuses” to...

The importance of a good lunch for health

The energy of light by Bacci at the...

FGR achieved a sentence of more than 106...

Juancho de la Espriella canceled a concert because...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy