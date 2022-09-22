Two strong earthquakes were felt, the first around 12:25, the second a minute later, in Ascoli Piceno. According to a provisional estimate of the Ingv, the first had a magnitude between 3.9 and 4.4, the second between 3.4 and 3.9. The Ingv then stabilized the measurement of the magnitude at 4.1 for the first shock and 3.6 for the second.

The 4.1 magnitude quake was recorded at 12.24 in Folignano, in the province of Ascoli Piceno, with its epicenter 8 kilometers from the capital. According to the Ingv, the quake had a depth of 24 kilometers. Immediately afterwards there were two other tremors, with the same epicenter, one of magnitude 3.6 at 12.25 and one of magnitude 2 at 12.27.

Following the shock, the Italian Situation Room of the Civil Protection Department got in touch with the local structures of the National Civil Protection Service. From the first checks carried out, the Department informs, the event – with its epicenter located in the Municipalities of Folignano (AP), Civitella del Tronto (TE) and Ascoli Piceno – is warned by the population, but no damage to persons or property has been reported.

The firefighters at the moment have not received requests for intervention or reports of damage (which could arrive at a later time), but a helicopter will soon fly over the area to check the situation from above.

As per protocol, school students were evacuated for safety.