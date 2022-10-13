An earthquake whose provisional estimate is between 4.2 and 4.7 in magnitude was recorded just before 1.00 a Catanzaroin some centers of the province and also a Cosenza. At the moment there is no damage to people or things. The quake was felt by many citizens, many of whom took to the streets and alerted the firefighters and carabinieri.

Many were those who took to the streets frightened and who alerted the firefighters and carabinieri. The operations room of the Catanzaro fire brigade command was literally stormed by phone calls, but so far no request or report of intervention has been received. And at the moment no damage has been reported. National Operations Center of Rome. There were also numerous calls to the operating rooms of Crotone, Cosenza and Vibo Valentia.

The mayor of Catanzaro: “So much fear but no one injured”

“The fear was obviously great, but I want to reassure the whole city: up to now we have no news of damage to property or people”. The mayor of Catanzaro, Nicola Fiorita, writes on his Facebook profile, referring to the 4.4 magnitude earthquake recorded just before 1:00 am in front of the coast of the city. “Local police, fire brigade, civil protection and municipal administration – adds Fiorita – are on alert and are monitoring the situation. Goodnight to those who can sleep”.