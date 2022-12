An earthquake was felt on the evening of Friday 23 September around 21.46 in the Claut area, where the epicenter was identified at a depth of 10.8 km.

The magnitude calculated by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv) was 2.8 ML and was distinctly felt by the population, but did not cause any damage.

The telluric movement has also been felt in some neighboring municipalities.

In the last six days it is the third tremor recorded in Claut.