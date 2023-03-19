According to the Government, most of the deaths were registered in the province of El Oro, on the border with Peru.

Several telluric movements, including one 6.5 registered this Saturday, have left at least 14 personas deaths and 126 people injured; This was stated by President Guillermo Lasso, who leads the Emergency Operations Committee ( EOC) National from Guayaquil.

The 6.5 earthquake that occurred at noon, and which was felt in 13 of the 24 provinces of the country, was followed by three others that had magnitudes 4.8, as well as 3.7 and 3.6, with an epicenter at the extreme northeast of Puná Island in the Gulf of Guayaquil (southwest)

Official balance of earthquake damage in Ecuador

At 16:55the Adverse Events Monitoring Directorate mentioned that they are 50 houses affected, 17 educational units31 health centers, 14 public goods, 14 private goods and one affected bridge.

This is the balance of damages presented by the National Risk Secretariat until 15:11, and they mention: