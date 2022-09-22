Listen to the audio version of the article

There are three seismic events of a certain entity detected today by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. The first, around 12.24, was recorded in the Marche region, in Folignano, in the province of Ascoli Piceno, with a magnitude of 4.1. The quake was followed one minute later, at 12.25, by another event of magnitude 3.6. Following, in the early afternoon, some tremors alarmed the inhabitants of Genoa and the Ligurian hinterland: in this case the magnitude was 4.4. Finally, the earth moved in the Modena area, in Emilia Romagna: an earthquake of magnitude between 3.7 and 4.2 (provisional estimate) was detected by the Invg at 17:49, immediately followed by a other minor. The epic century, in this case, is located in the Modenese area in the Apennine area on the border with the province of Lucca. The shock was felt on the Emilian Apennines, but also in Tuscany.

From the first checks carried out, the seismic event in the Marche – with its epicenter located not only in Folignano, but also in the Municipalities of Civitella del Tronto and Ascoli Piceno – has been warned by the population, but no damage to people or property has been reported at the moment.

The Porto d’Ascoli-Ascoli Full railway line, where traffic had been suspended as a precaution after the earthquake in the late morning, was reopened after the appropriate checks on the structures. At 13:57 the Porto Ascoli-Offida section was reactivated and at 15.07 also the Offida-Ascoli Piceno section, with the resumption of normal traffic. Four regional trains were limited.

The earthquakes with their epicenter in Ascolano were also distinctly felt in Teramo and in many towns in the province. No damage to property or people has been reported. No requests for intervention have arrived at the fire brigade switchboards of the provincial command of Teramo. The schools, as per protocol, were evacuated at the disposal of the school managers, all immediately contacted by the mayor D’Alberto, and at the moment they have not reported any critical situations.

The tremors in the Ligurian hinterland

The second series of tremors of the day were recorded in the Genoa area around 3.39pm. The earthquake recorded by the Ingv had a magnitude from 3.9 to 4.4. On the upper floors of the buildings the tremor was felt very strongly and the window panes shook, particularly in the hinterland of Genoa and the Levant, in Bargagli, Davagna and Torriglia. The earthquake movement also surprised the tourists of the eastern coast, from Portofino to Sestri Levante, both those who were in the hotels on the highest floors and those who were on the beach. In many offices, workers have been let out on the street, but no damage is reported.