The earth trembles in Friuli. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 (according to the Ingv) was recorded on Tuesday evening, November 1, in the area of ​​the Natisone Valleys, at 21.17.

The epicenter is in Torreano di Cividale, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake was clearly felt throughout the Cividalese, in Udine and in the hinterland.

At the moment there is no damage to people or things. Below are the data of the Ogs that first reported the earthquake

Report no .: 1

Data: 01/11/2022

Time: 21:17:22 local

Area: 2 km NNW of Torreano

Lat: 46.1467

Lon: 13.4237

Magnitude: 2.9

Depth: 18.0 km

Stations used: 15

News being updated