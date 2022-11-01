The earth trembles in Friuli. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 (according to the Ingv) was recorded on Tuesday evening, November 1, in the area of the Natisone Valleys, at 21.17.
The epicenter is in Torreano di Cividale, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake was clearly felt throughout the Cividalese, in Udine and in the hinterland.
At the moment there is no damage to people or things. Below are the data of the Ogs that first reported the earthquake
- Report no .: 1
- Data: 01/11/2022
- Time: 21:17:22 local
- Area: 2 km NNW of Torreano
- Lat: 46.1467
- Lon: 13.4237
- Magnitude: 2.9
- Depth: 18.0 km
- Stations used: 15
News being updated
See also Strengthen precise prevention and control, build a tight line of defense, and hold a new crown pneumonia epidemic prevention and control work scheduling meeting in Dongcheng District of Xuchang- China Daily