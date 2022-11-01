Home News Earthquake in Friuli of magnitude 3.2 recorded in the Cividalese area
Earthquake in Friuli of magnitude 3.2 recorded in the Cividalese area

The earth trembles in Friuli. An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 (according to the Ingv) was recorded on Tuesday evening, November 1, in the area of ​​the Natisone Valleys, at 21.17.

The epicenter is in Torreano di Cividale, at a depth of 10 kilometers. The earthquake was clearly felt throughout the Cividalese, in Udine and in the hinterland.

At the moment there is no damage to people or things. Below are the data of the Ogs that first reported the earthquake

  • Report no .: 1
  • Data: 01/11/2022
  • Time: 21:17:22 local
  • Area: 2 km NNW of Torreano
  • Lat: 46.1467
  • Lon: 13.4237
  • Magnitude: 2.9
  • Depth: 18.0 km
  • Stations used: 15

News being updated

