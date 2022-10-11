Home News Earthquake in the League in Castelfranco, three directors resign
Earthquake in the League in Castelfranco, three directors resign

Three municipal councilors of Castelfranco have resigned from the League and formed a mixed group. The dissidents are Stefano Pasqualotto, former president of the municipal council, Viviana Gatto and Giovanni Cattapan. They have not yet decided whether the new group will support the majority or not. The Northern League administration of the mayor Stefano Marcon, who is also president of the Province of Treviso, appears in the balance. “I reserve the right to make evaluations,” is the hot comment of the mayor of Castelfranco this morning.

The chaos in the Lega in the Marca is widening, also the result of the results of the Policies, and above all of a base that is less and less listened to and further away from the choices of the top management. A Mogliano mayor, council and part of the majority councilors had already returned the Carroccio card.

