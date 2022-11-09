Home News Earthquake, in the Marche and in the Center 2 strong tremors shortly after 7
Earthquake, in the Marche and in the Center 2 strong tremors shortly after 7

by admin
Earthquake, in the Marche and in the Center 2 strong tremors shortly after 7

Two very strong earthquakes, shortly after 7, were felt in various areas of the Marche in particular. From Ancona to Fano and Urbino: there are many cities where the houses shook during the tremors for several seconds. The quake felt throughout central Italy, had a magnitude of 5.7 and was recorded by the Ingv off the coast of the Marche region of Pesaro. It was followed by two more earthquakes of magnitude 3.1 and 3.4.

From the first checks carried out by the firefighters and civil protection no damage to people and property after the earthquakes of intensity 5.7 recorded by the Ingv this morning at 7.07 am off the coast of the Pesaro Marche region at a depth of 8 km. There have been several phone calls to the operations centers but no requests for help.

«There was a strong earthquake at 7.07 am off the coast between Pesaro and Fano, followed by another of lesser intensity. We are verifying the consequences on the territories, we will keep you updated. I spoke with the head of the Civil Protection Department Curcio and as a precautionary measure for the control of school buildings, the Municipalities of the Provinces of Ancona and Pesaro and Urbino are invited to close schools of all levels ». The president of the Marche Region Francesco Acquaroli writes in a post on Fb.

