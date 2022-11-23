Home News Earthquake in the Marche region, seismic trail records a magnitude 3.6 shock off the coast of Fano
Earthquake in the Marche region, seismic trail records a magnitude 3.6 shock off the coast of Fano

The seismic sequence continues in the Adriatic Sea, off the coast of the Marches. According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded at 2:59 am with a hypocenter about 10 kilometers deep and an epicenter 22 km northeast of Fano. No damage to people or things has been reported.

Another quake of magnitude 2.3 was recorded at 3:03, with a hypocenter 9 kilometers deep, with an epicenter 28 km northeast of Fano.

The seismic trail that followed the strong tremors of November 9 (of magnitude 5.5 and 5.2), three days ago recorded a tremor of 4.3.

