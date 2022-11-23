The seismic sequence continues in the Adriatic Sea, off the coast of the Marches. According to data from the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), a magnitude 3.6 earthquake was recorded at 2:59 am with a hypocenter about 10 kilometers deep and an epicenter 22 km northeast of Fano. No damage to people or things has been reported.

Another quake of magnitude 2.3 was recorded at 3:03, with a hypocenter 9 kilometers deep, with an epicenter 28 km northeast of Fano.

The seismic trail that followed the strong tremors of November 9 (of magnitude 5.5 and 5.2), three days ago recorded a tremor of 4.3.