An earthquake of magnitude 3.7 was registered at 6.30 by the instruments of the National Institute of Physics and Volcanology on the coast in the province of Pesaro-Urbino. It occurred at a depth of 9 kilometers. Then followed three other tremors of magnitude 2.5 at 6.32, 2.26 at 6.39 and 2.1 at 6.42. But at 8.08 the earth shook again: magnitude 4.0 at a depth of 10 kilometers. The latter was clearly felt by the population of Pesaro and Urbino. Apprehension and fear, but the firefighters have not received requests for intervention.

