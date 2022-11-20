Another strong earthquake, of magnitude 4.3, was recorded in front of the coast of Pesaro, at 6.20, followed by a 3.2 at 6.23. In any case, no other damage or problems to people have been recorded with respect to those caused by the strong tremors of 9 November (5.5 of 7.07 and 5.2 of 7.08).

The epicenter of the latest shock, also felt in Ancona, is 10 km deep, 21 km east of Fano and 28 km from Pesaro. The earthquake swarm continues in the Marche region, causing damage for several tens of millions of euros and over a hundred displaced people between the provinces of Ancona and Pesaro Urbino.

Yesterday, at 9.56, there was a rather strong shock, of magnitude 3.5. More than 2,300 fire brigade checks to date to check the statics and condition of buildings.