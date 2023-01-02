Home News Earthquake in the province of Rome, magnitude between 3.1 and 3.6
Earthquake in the province of Rome, magnitude between 3.1 and 3.6

by admin
Earthquake in the province of Rome, magnitude between 3.1 and 3.6

ServiceEpicenter in Guidonia

The shock was felt strongly in the Tivoli area and also in Monterotondo and in the area of ​​via Tuscolana

(photo Ansa/Invg)

An earthquake, with a provisional estimate of magnitude between 3.1 and 3.6, was recorded around 2.07 pm in the province of Rome. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Invg) communicates it with a tweet.

The shock occurred at a depth of nine kilometers, in an area three kilometers from Guidonia Montecelio, a municipality north-east of Rome a few kilometers from the Grande Raccordo Anulare in the Roman Sabina area between the Nomentana and Tiburtina consular roads. The earthquake was felt strongly in the Tivoli area and also in Monterotondo and in the area of ​​via Tuscolana. At the moment there are no reports of damage to people or things.

