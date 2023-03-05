Earthquake at the top of Trussardi. According to rumors posted on Wwdthe greyhound brand would be experiencing a new moment of crisis and internal reorganization which would have led to the resignation of the entire board of directors and consequently, also to the farewell of the CEO Sebastian Suhl.

Confirming the rumors, the magazine explains how the Bergamo-based company specializes in corporate restructuring 3XCapital allegedly received a mandate from the fund QuattroR owner of Trussardi. The objective would be to develop a restructuring plan aimed at a potential sale of Trussardi. There would be three expressions of interest in the company. Trussardi employees, we still read, were laid off until April. The company would have accumulated a total debt (which also takes into consideration subsidiaries) of 50 million euros with banks and suppliers.

The QuattroR fund, which has owned Trussardi since 2019, did not comment on the news. However, he adds Wwdaccording to insiders in the fashion sector, the current macroeconomic context “is not gratifying for companies located in the medium price range” and Trussardi is “in the midst of a trend reversal and its positioning has always been rather complex”.

The current creative directors Serhat Isik e Benjamin A. Huseby, appointed in 2021 after Gaia Trussardi’s departure in 2018, I’m still leading the creative team. Production and distribution, he adds Wwdhe allegedly “went through some hurdles”.