Home News Earthquake in Trussardi. Rumors about board and CEO resignations
News

Earthquake in Trussardi. Rumors about board and CEO resignations

by admin
Earthquake in Trussardi. Rumors about board and CEO resignations

Earthquake at the top of Trussardi. According to rumors posted on Wwdthe greyhound brand would be experiencing a new moment of crisis and internal reorganization which would have led to the resignation of the entire board of directors and consequently, also to the farewell of the CEO Sebastian Suhl.

Confirming the rumors, the magazine explains how the Bergamo-based company specializes in corporate restructuring 3XCapital allegedly received a mandate from the fund QuattroR owner of Trussardi. The objective would be to develop a restructuring plan aimed at a potential sale of Trussardi. There would be three expressions of interest in the company. Trussardi employees, we still read, were laid off until April. The company would have accumulated a total debt (which also takes into consideration subsidiaries) of 50 million euros with banks and suppliers.

The QuattroR fund, which has owned Trussardi since 2019, did not comment on the news. However, he adds Wwdaccording to insiders in the fashion sector, the current macroeconomic context “is not gratifying for companies located in the medium price range” and Trussardi is “in the midst of a trend reversal and its positioning has always been rather complex”.

The current creative directors Serhat Isik e Benjamin A. Huseby, appointed in 2021 after Gaia Trussardi’s departure in 2018, I’m still leading the creative team. Production and distribution, he adds Wwdhe allegedly “went through some hurdles”.

See also  Monoxide leak during catechism in Cortona, Don Benito Chiarabolli in the hyperbaric chamber, a woman also serious

You may also like

Fire in the Salerno area, mayor invites you...

‘Mincho’, renowned content creator, died

Jack Dorsey’s TBD Launches C= to Power Bitcoin...

Ecuadorian Congress approves trial of President Guillermo Lasso

Edict of María Antonia Córdoba de Parra

Funko will send 30 million dollars worth of...

The EU commissioner described Petro’s Total Peace as...

Tens of Thousands of Lei Feng Actions to...

School resignation for retirement Bee social, how and...

Colombia registers year-on-year inflation of 13.28% in February

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy