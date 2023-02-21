The President of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, announced the construction of approximately 200,000 homes from March on 11 provinces of Turkeyin an attempt to cope with the consequences of the earthquake recorded on February 6 and which has left more than 41,000 dead and millions homeless. Erdogan, who stressed the severity of the quake’s impact, drew parallels to the historical events that wreaked havoc in Turkey’s eastern Anatolia province. “With courage, faith and patience, we have withstood numerous political and social ups and downs over the centuries, such as the Crusades and the Mongol invasions,” he said, according to Anatolia news agency.

The president of Turkey then announced the construction of 199,739 new homes in 11 provinces, including Hatay and Karamanmaras, the hardest hit by the earthquake and where nearly 130,000 homes are expected. The goal is for the new buildings to have a maximum of four floors. According to government estimates, around 118,000 buildings in the country have collapsed, required urgent demolition or suffered serious damage. And up to 1.6 million people in the region need shelter.

Erdogan also indicated that he believes that “the mentality against urban transformation and the projects of TOKI (the Public Housing Administration, an agency of the Ministry of Urban Planning and the Environment) will be left aside”. And he underlined: “We will never compromise the scientific principles or the solidity of the structures in the buildings that will be built in the earthquake zone”. He then explained that the houses will be built in the cities of Malatya, Osmaniye, Diyarbakir, Sanliurfa and Elazig, as well as from Adana, Kilis, Hatay, Kahramanmaras, Adiyaman and Gaziantep.

According to the news agency AFP, Erdogan has promised that the buildings will be built “on solid ground and with the correct methods” and that they will be away from fault lines and “closer to the mountains”. And he said that citizens will be able to move into “solid, safe and comfortable homes within a year”.

Experts, for their part, say that while Turkey has the right regulations, construction companies often build substandard houses that can’t withstand strong jolts.