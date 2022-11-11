Home News Earthquake in Val di Fassa felt in Agordino
News

Earthquake in Val di Fassa felt in Agordino

by admin
Earthquake in Val di Fassa felt in Agordino

An earthquake with its epicenter in Val di Fassa, in Soraga, was also clearly perceived in Valle del Biois. The earthquake was recorded at 22.22 today, Thursday, with a magnitude of 2.4 Richter and an epicenter in the Trentino area at a depth of 14 kilometers. The location was carried out by the Veneto civil protection control network. Given the relative proximity to San Pellegrino, the shock was felt in Falcade and in the area.

“The Ingv declares a magnitude 2.8 but we have a much denser monitoring network and we are 2.4”, explains the regional councilor for civil protection, Gianpaolo Bottacin.

See also  Udine, the Net does not find a director: the first in the ranking gives up

You may also like

Yunnan Consumers Association issued a “Double Eleven” reminder:...

The flop of relocations in Europe, only 112...

Guangzhou epidemic has not slowed down, Haizhu District...

Infection, infected animals and controls in 14 municipalities:...

Doctors in Eastern War Zone Hospital Kneel Down...

Wine Spectator 2022, second place to a 2016...

Chen Miner, Hu Henghua and the Chongqing Working...

Colossal layoffs – International

On November 10, Beijing added 64 local confirmed...

E-commerce for smes and artisans: Incomedia’s solution conquers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy