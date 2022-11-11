An earthquake with its epicenter in Val di Fassa, in Soraga, was also clearly perceived in Valle del Biois. The earthquake was recorded at 22.22 today, Thursday, with a magnitude of 2.4 Richter and an epicenter in the Trentino area at a depth of 14 kilometers. The location was carried out by the Veneto civil protection control network. Given the relative proximity to San Pellegrino, the shock was felt in Falcade and in the area.

“The Ingv declares a magnitude 2.8 but we have a much denser monitoring network and we are 2.4”, explains the regional councilor for civil protection, Gianpaolo Bottacin.