Earthquake near Balao felt in nine provinces of Ecuador

The Geophysical Institute reported a magnitude 5.8 earthquake at midnight on April 25, which woke up the inhabitants of Guayaquil and other coastal cantons. At exactly 00:35 on April 25, 2023, a magnitude 5.8 earthquake woke up the inhabitants of nine provinces of Ecuador.

People leave the buildings on Avenida 9 de Octubre, downtown Guayaquil, due to the earthquake on April 25, 2023. – Photo: TW @cscgye

A total of 93 cantons felt the telluric movement, which was located 30.2 kilometers from the town of Balao, in Guayas, according to the report from the Risk Management Secretariat. This reference location is the same as that of the earthquake of March 18, of magnitude 6.6, which left 14 deaths.

On the other hand, the Geophysical Institute indicated that the phenomenon had a depth of 12 kilometers and on the published map Puná Island is marked as the epicenter. Until the last revision of the ECU 911, at 01:00 this Tuesday, no damage or victims were reported.

In Guayaquil, video surveillance cameras captured the inhabitants on the main roads, such as Avenida 9 de Octubre, in the center of the city. As a result of the earthquake, citizens came down from the buildings located in this sector. While amateur videos show how the movement felt: in 76 cantons it was of slight intensity, and in 17 cities, most of El Oro, it was moderate. / Scoops ec

