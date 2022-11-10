Home News Earthquake, new shocks of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7 30 kilometers from Fano
Earthquake, new shocks of magnitude 3.5 and 2.7 30 kilometers from Fano

The seismic sequence in front of the coast of the Marche, after the strong quake of magnitude 5.7 recorded at 7:07 yesterday.
According to the data of the‘National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (Ingv), the most significant shocks of the last few hours have been one of magnitude 3.5 at 11:05 pm yesterday and another from magnitude 2.7 at 00:15. Both had a hypocenter between 8 and 4 kilometers deep and an epicenter at about 30 km from Fano (Pesaro and Urbino).

The seismologist: “I fear for the faults near the coast. The earth could shake again “

“It is expected that the seismic swarm will continue in the next few days – explains the Marche region – Some of these replicas could be affected by the population, especially those residing along the coast, without excluding other events of the same magnitude, even if at the moment it is impossible to make predictions “. Schools closed in many cities of the Marche, starting from Pesaro and Ancona.

