Home News Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in Pakistan, instructions to concerned institutions to remain alert
News

Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in Pakistan, instructions to concerned institutions to remain alert

by admin
Earthquake of magnitude 6.8 in Pakistan, instructions to concerned institutions to remain alert

Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in several places including Pakistan, India, China and Afghanistan on Tuesday night. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake has been recorded at 6.8.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant agencies to be ready to deal with any situation.

Tuesday night’s aftershocks were so strong that people came out of their homes, and welfare calls began pouring in through WhatsApp messages and phone calls.

According to the statement released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

The statement further stated that the depth of the earthquake was 180 km.

On the other hand, according to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude of the earthquake in Afghanistan has been recorded at 6.5.

Reports of earthquake tremors have been received from almost all cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta, while videos are also being shared on social media by people.

In a statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Pakistan, it has been said that there have been no reports of any loss of life or property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

See also  There is another big news in the property market! The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development speaks out! |Property Market|House Prices|Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development_Sina News

While PDMA has told the public that any untoward incident can be reported to PDMA’s control room at 1700.

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Rahman, three people have been transferred to the district hospital Taimargarh during the stampede or panic caused by the earthquake.

Abdul Rahman told reporter Izharullah that the rest of the injured and unconscious people who were unconscious due to panic or injured while coming down the stairs have also been brought to the hospital.

According to Abdul Rahmab, ‘Our teams have left for the hospital and authentic data will be shared later.’

Muhammad Imran, in charge of Rescue 1122 from Tehsil Bahrain, has said in a video message that there is no truth in the reports of earthquake destruction and deaths in Bahrain.

Similarly, reports of earthquakes have also come from the neighboring countries of India and Afghanistan, as well as Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and India-administered Kashmir.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Taliban government, says that there have been no reports of any loss of life or property as a result of the earthquake in Afghanistan.

See also  The conflict between Xi and Li intensifies the investigation team of the State Council of the Communist Party of China stationed in Zhengzhou (Photos) | Li Keqiang | Trends

Zabihullah Mujahid has said in his statement on Twitter that instructions have been issued to health centers in all provinces to be ready to deal with any situation.

Earlier last year too, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in eastern Afghanistan, in which more than 1,000 people died.

While this year there was a severe earthquake in Turkey and Syria as a result of which a total of 54 thousand deaths have occurred. The magnitude of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria was recorded at 7.8.

You may also like

Why more and more migrants cross from the...

Macrorueda de las Regiones arrives in Barranquilla to...

In 2022 Ecopolietilene doubled its waste collection

Down Syndrome Day is celebrated in La Guaricha...

Silvestre Dangond would return to the stage after...

[Yokogawa: After Xi Jinping’s re-election, he shot three...

Pictet AM continues to underweight equities, overweight bonds,...

Russia and the black hole of Ukraine

The Constitution of Cádiz, 211 years ago

January 2023 Worldwide Youth Devotional

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy