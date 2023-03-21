Strong earthquake tremors have been felt in several places including Pakistan, India, China and Afghanistan on Tuesday night. According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the magnitude of the earthquake has been recorded at 6.8.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif has directed the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and other relevant agencies to be ready to deal with any situation.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif's prayer for well-being and safety regarding the recent earthquake May Allah Almighty keep everyone safe and secure the country from every calamity: Prime Minister

Tuesday night’s aftershocks were so strong that people came out of their homes, and welfare calls began pouring in through WhatsApp messages and phone calls.

According to the statement released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush region in Afghanistan.

An earthquake originated on 21-03-2023 at 21:47 PST

Mag: 6.8

Depth: 180 km

Years: 36.51 N

Long: 70.96 E

Epicentre: Hindukush Region, Afghanistan.

#Earthquake

The statement further stated that the depth of the earthquake was 180 km.

On the other hand, according to the US Geological Survey, the magnitude of the earthquake in Afghanistan has been recorded at 6.5.

Reports of earthquake tremors have been received from almost all cities in Pakistan, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Lahore and Quetta, while videos are also being shared on social media by people.

In a statement issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Pakistan, it has been said that there have been no reports of any loss of life or property in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

While PDMA has told the public that any untoward incident can be reported to PDMA’s control room at 1700.

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122 Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Abdul Rahman, three people have been transferred to the district hospital Taimargarh during the stampede or panic caused by the earthquake.

Abdul Rahman told reporter Izharullah that the rest of the injured and unconscious people who were unconscious due to panic or injured while coming down the stairs have also been brought to the hospital.

According to Abdul Rahmab, ‘Our teams have left for the hospital and authentic data will be shared later.’

Muhammad Imran, in charge of Rescue 1122 from Tehsil Bahrain, has said in a video message that there is no truth in the reports of earthquake destruction and deaths in Bahrain.

Similarly, reports of earthquakes have also come from the neighboring countries of India and Afghanistan, as well as Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan and India-administered Kashmir.

Ministry of Public Health regarding the earthquake:

Health centers are ready in all provinces, all the heads of public health in the country’s provinces have been told to order all health centers under their control to be on standby.

Alhamdulillah, we have not received any bad news of casualties so far, we ask Allah Almighty to keep our countrymen safe.

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson of the Taliban government, says that there have been no reports of any loss of life or property as a result of the earthquake in Afghanistan.

Zabihullah Mujahid has said in his statement on Twitter that instructions have been issued to health centers in all provinces to be ready to deal with any situation.

Earlier last year too, an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 occurred in eastern Afghanistan, in which more than 1,000 people died.

While this year there was a severe earthquake in Turkey and Syria as a result of which a total of 54 thousand deaths have occurred. The magnitude of the earthquake in Turkey and Syria was recorded at 7.8.