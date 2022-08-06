Home News Earthquake on the Prosecco hills, epicenter in Segusino
News

Earthquake on the Prosecco hills, epicenter in Segusino

by admin
Earthquake on the Prosecco hills, epicenter in Segusino

In Segusino the epicenter of this morning’s earthquake

An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 was recorded this morning at 7.37 with its epicenter in the Valdobbiadenese. The earthquake was recorded in a large area of ​​the foothills

Francesco Dal Mas

05 August 2022

SEGUSINO. The quake this morning was felt distinctly by the population. An earthquake of magnitude 2.3, with its epicenter four kilometers northeast of Segusino, ten kilometers deep. The quake was also felt in Valdobbiadene, Alano di Piave, Possagno, Feltre, Cavaso del Tomba and other municipalities within a radius of about thirty kilometers.

Numerous requests for information received from the Municipalities of Segusino and Valdobbiadene. At the moment there is no damage to people or things.

Unlimited access to all site content

3 months for € 1, then € 2.99 per month for 3 months

Unlock unlimited access to all content on the site

See also  Jiujiang Holds 2021 "June 26" International Anti-Drug Day Theme Promotion Event

You may also like

Mef: tax revenue + 13.5% in six months,...

Rob Brezsny Leo horoscope August 4/10 2022

Shanghai On August 5, 2022, no new local...

The latest Covid mystery: infections go down but...

Lake Garda, very low water level due to...

Fear for a child: feared viper bite, but...

Shanghai On August 5, 2022, no new local...

Covid: goodbye to the mask, Ffp2 only for...

Victory can only be achieved through unity and...

Rob Brezsny Virgo horoscope August 4/10 2022

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy