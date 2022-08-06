An earthquake of magnitude 2.3 was recorded this morning at 7.37 with its epicenter in the Valdobbiadenese. The earthquake was recorded in a large area of ​​the foothills

In Segusino the epicenter of this morning’s earthquake

SEGUSINO. The quake this morning was felt distinctly by the population. An earthquake of magnitude 2.3, with its epicenter four kilometers northeast of Segusino, ten kilometers deep. The quake was also felt in Valdobbiadene, Alano di Piave, Possagno, Feltre, Cavaso del Tomba and other municipalities within a radius of about thirty kilometers.

Numerous requests for information received from the Municipalities of Segusino and Valdobbiadene. At the moment there is no damage to people or things.