Islamabad: Earthquake tremors were felt in Islamabad and its surroundings. Earthquake tremors have been felt in the federal capital Islamabad and its surroundings.

According to reports, earthquake tremors were also felt in Rawalpindi, Attock and Chakwal. According to the Seismological Center, the magnitude of the earthquake was 3.2 while the depth of this earthquake was 25 km and its epicenter was Skardu.

