Earthquake shocks in different cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

25 June 2023

PESHAWAR (UMT News) Earthquake tremors were once again felt in different areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.4 on the Richter scale.

According to the Seismological Center, earthquake tremors were felt in various cities and surrounding areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including Swat, due to which fear and panic spread among the citizens.

According to the Seismological Center, the epicenter of the earthquake was the Hindu Kush mountain range, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.4 on the Richter scale. While the depth was 139 km.

