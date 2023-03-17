Home News Earthquake survivor family had an accident in Manisa: 1 seriously injured – Current News
Earthquake survivor family had an accident in Manisa: 1 seriously injured

Earthquake survivor family had an accident in Manisa: 1 seriously injured

The accident happened on the İzmir-Ankara D300 highway at around 00:45. At Hisarkapı Junction happened. According to the information received, Ahmet İnal (40), who was on the way from Uşak to İzmir, 31 AFF 241 plates The light commercial car with the earthquake victim family, who wants to enter the city from the intersection, Fadime Karatepeli (31) under his administration 45 AKB hit the car with 419 plate.

Fadime Karatepeli (31), who was thrown out of the car due to the impact of the collision, was seriously injured. The seriously injured Karatepeli, whose first response was made at the scene by the 112 emergency service teams, who came to the scene upon the notification of those who saw the accident, was taken to the scene by ambulance. To Kula State Hospital removed and treated. While it was learned that Karatepeli’s life-threatening condition continued, an investigation was started regarding the accident.

