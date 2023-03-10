After the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, thousands of survivors came to Sivas. While 10 thousand people were placed in the dormitories of the Credit and Hostels Institution (KYK), many of them went in search of rental houses. In this process, approximately 5 thousand flats were rented both in the city center and in the districts, but due to excess demand, there were no flats left in the city. Kerim Çayır, President of Sivas Realtors Association, said: *After the earthquake, the first 2 […]

