Earthquake with epicenter in Morona Santiago was felt in several provinces of the country

And I tremble at the greatnessd 4.8 degrees was recorded on the night of this Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Morona Santiago.

This province of the Ecuadorian Amazon was the epicenter of this earthquake.

Morona Santiago authorities ruled out that they have registered people injured or dead.

The Geophysical Institute (IG) of the National Polytechnic School indicated that the telluric movement occurred at 8:38 p.m.

The epicenter was located about 40 kilometers from the city of Macas, the provincial capital.

Through social networks, hundreds of people reported that the movement was felt in various locations.

Among them are Guayaquil, Portoviejo, Cuenca, Yaguachi, Quevedo, MantaSamborondón, Santo Domingo and others.

Ecuador is located in the Pacific Belt or Ring of Fire, which concentrates some of the most important subduction zones (collapse of tectonic plates) in the world.

This Ring of Fire is the scene of a strong seismic activity.

On March 18, 2023, an earthquake was registered in Ecuador that left fourteen people dead.

On April 16 of each year, one more anniversary of the 7.8 magnitude earthquake registered in 2016 is remembered.

In addition to Ecuador, the Belt, which is shaped like a horseshoeincludes a large number of countries such as Chile, Argentina, Bolivia and Peru.

In addition to Colombia, Panama, Costa Rica, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala, Mexico, the United States and Canada.

