11
Earthquake felt by the population of Val d’Elsa
news-txt”>
(ANSA) – SIENA, 06 MAR – The earth is shaking again in the province of Siena. A new earthquake was recorded in the afternoon, measuring 2.2 with its epicenter 6 kilometers east of Monteriggioni, 8.1 kilometers deep. The quake was felt distinctly in various parts of Val d’Elsa but no damage was reported. About a month ago Siena was hit by an earthquake swarm that lasted several days. (HANDLE).
(ANSA) – SIENA, 06 MAR – The earth is shaking again in the province of Siena. A new earthquake was recorded in the afternoon, measuring 2.2 with its epicenter 6 kilometers east of Monteriggioni, 8.1 kilometers deep. The quake was felt distinctly in various parts of Val d’Elsa but no damage was reported. About a month ago Siena was hit by an earthquake swarm that lasted several days. (HANDLE).
news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA
See also Can the latest news of the Guangzhou epidemic be controlled and ended before May 1? - Hot spots in the stock market