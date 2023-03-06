news-txt”>

(ANSA) – SIENA, 06 MAR – The earth is shaking again in the province of Siena. A new earthquake was recorded in the afternoon, measuring 2.2 with its epicenter 6 kilometers east of Monteriggioni, 8.1 kilometers deep. The quake was felt distinctly in various parts of Val d’Elsa but no damage was reported. About a month ago Siena was hit by an earthquake swarm that lasted several days. (HANDLE).

